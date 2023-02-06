Delhi, February 6: Modi government is likely to soon make a decision on the dearness allowance and dearness relief for the 65 lakh central government employees and nearly 48 lakh pensioners. The decision may be made post Holi 2023. Recently, reports had said that government is likely to hike DA by 4% on 7th pay commission recommendations taking total DA to 42%. This will likely come into effect from January 1.

According to a report in Financial Express, the DA for employees and pensioners are worked out on the basis of the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) brought out by the Labour Bureau every month. The central government will soon make an announcement on DA hike. This may happen in the month of March post the Holi festival and it will come into effect from the 1st day of January. 7th Pay Commission: Minimum Salaries Of Government Employees To Be Raised After Holi 2023? Check Latest Update on Fitment Factor.

Media reports had earlier indicated that January 2023 DA hike is likely to be higher than the January 2022 DA hike. The reports got further validation after being reiterated by Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, All India Railwaymen Federation. He has revealed that the DA hike as per the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for December 2022 brings about the DA hike figure to 4.23% as per the agreed formula. 7th Pay Commission: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance by 4% to 42% for Over One Crore Employees and Pensioners.

With decimal points omitted by the government in the final announcement figure, it is likely to be a 4% hike.

It is important to remember that central employees' DA increases twice a year as per the 7th Pay Commission. Whenever the next DA hike is announced, it would likely be effective from January 1, 2023. In case there is a delay in the DA hike announcement then the Government may provide arrears.

