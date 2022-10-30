Mumbai, October 30: After receiving the much needed DA hike, Central government employees are now eagerly awaiting to heard good news about increase in fitment factor. As per reports, the Centre is considering the government employees long-standing demand to hike fitment factor under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Since a long time now, Central government employees have been demanding a hike in fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

If the hike in fitment factor is approved then the salary of government employees is also likely to increase. According to multiple media reports, the Centre is likely to take a decision on the fitment factor hike after the Union Budget next year. Currently, Central government employees are receiving a fitment factor of 2.57. As the current fitment factor rate, the salary of a government employee is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Salary Hike Likely Again For Central Government Employees As Increase in Fitment Factor Expected Soon.

However, if the Centre approves the demand of fitment factor hike to 3.68 times, then the salary of a government employee will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. Meanwhile, if the government accepts 3 times fitment factor hike, then the salary of an employee will be Rs 21,000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. This means, there's more good news coming in for employee after the DA hike.

In September 2022, the Centre approved a DA hike of 4 percent for government employees and pensioners. The government hiked the Dearness Allowance from 34 percent to 38 percent. The decision benefitted over 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners. While government employees have received the DA hike, there are questions as to when will they receive the next DA hike. 7th Pay Commission: Good News on Fitment Factor Hike Expected Soon, Say Reports; Here’s How Much Central Government Employees’ Salary Will Increase.

This year, the Central government hiked DA twice. They hikes the DA first in March 2022 and then six months later in September 2022. Going by the trends and government's recent decisions on DA hike, it is very likely that government employees will receive the next DA hike in March 2023, which is roughly about five months from now.

