Mumbai, December 22: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission might receive some good news soon as the centre is likely to take decisions on various issues. The government employees are most likely to receive double bonanza in the form of HRA hike after Dearness Allowance hike was raised in September 2022.

As per multiple media reports, the Centre is likely to take a decision on HRA hike, however, there has been no official announcement or confirmation yet. In September, the centre raised the DA of government employees by 4 percent thereby taking it to 38 percent. The demand to raise house rent allowance (HRA) has been gaining momentum for some time now. 7th Pay Commission News Today: Will Government Hike DA By 4% in New Year 2023? Check Latest Updates Here.

In July 2021, the Centre had hiked the HRA of government employees. Back then, the government had also increased the DA hike to 28 percent. If reports are to be believed, the Central government will take a decision on HRA hike based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. And a decision could be made anytime soon.

However, the question pertains as to how will the HRA of central government employees be calculated? Presently, central government employees working in 'X' class cities are receiving 27 percent HRA on basic salary while employees of ‘Y’ class cities are receiving 18 percent. Similarly, government employees working in 'Z' class cities are receiving 9 percent HRA on the basic salary. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Take Decision on Fitment Factor Hike Soon, Huge Salary Boost for Government Employees; Check Latest Update.

As per 7th CPC, the minimum HRA for all three categories of employees is Rs 5400, Rs 3600 and Rs 1800 respectively. Reportedly the HRA of central government employees of 'X' category cities is likely to raise by 4 to 5 percent while those working in 'Y' category cities are most likely to receive a 2 percent HRA hike. On the other hand, a 1 percent hike is expected for employees of 'Z' category cities.

