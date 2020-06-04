A New Reign - Zach Hirsch is the Next King of Sports Analytics

Zach Hirsch

The beginning and end of outrageous controversies, cultural shifts, and global stardom, sports have not only become massive dividers, but also the greatest unifiers society has ever encountered. The Ancient Greeks formally introduced sports to the world with the first Olympic games over a thousand years ago, and since then the long-lived industry has seen incredible growth; athletics and entertainment now go hand in hand and are symbolic in modern cultural perception. This rise was also coupled with the steady uptick of careers in the field. For generations, analysts and broadcasters alike have been making a living off of debating sports, game outcomes, and player movement. But what many have failed to recognize and perfect is the science of modern sports.

Meet Zach Hirsch. Better recognized by his online alias, “Mystic Zach,” he is a self-taught sports analyst, handicapper, and social influencer. At only 18 years old, Zach has already founded and grown his own analytics and sports handicapping business, IPickWins and has been broadcasting his predictions and analyses on the company’s website (http://ipickwins.com) for over a year. He spends hours analyzing trends in a multitude of sports - including basketball, football, tennis, boxing and MMA.

Zach also posts content on his fast growing Instagram page @ipickwins, where the teenager has already amassed an over 240k following from around the globe. Recently, influencers as prominent as Jake Paul have followed Zach’s account, and a slew of former NFL players have followed suit. With this international network at his fingertips, IPickWins has a loud voice in sports predictions.

But Zach isn’t just an up and coming teenage influencer scrambling to get his name into the world. He’s a modern success story. Already one of the top handicappers ever, Zach’s portfolio and pick statistics support and strengthen his platform. Statistically the most accurate sports handicapper in the world this past year, IPickWins went 21-0 on college football picks, and Zach picked over 90% of his NFL games correctly. This combination included picking difficult SEC matchups, Conference Championships, the NCAA D1 Football Championship Game and the Super Bowl. He has also picked over 90% of his boxing matches and MMA events accurately, an incredible statistic even for those who don’t understand the world of handicapping.

“Mystic Zach” lives up to his name by tenfold. With his eye for analytics, and his impressive trend tracking, the secret behind IPickWins seems nothing short of magical and mysterious.

Starting humbly from his 2016 beginnings with Facebook live shows, and climbing to the 2020 MIT Sloane Sports Analytics Conference and appearances in videos with the internet famous Paul brothers, Mystic Zach has taken off in every way. He now is regularly featured on the Sports Exchange Podcast, and is a contributing writer to the South Florida Tribune.

At only 18 years old, Zach Hirsch has not only surpassed, but set, a new standard in the sports handicapping field. Whether as Mystic Zach, IPickWins, or just Zach, he has unlocked the true science behind sports - making an otherwise culturally important business into an analytically fascinating industry in its own right.