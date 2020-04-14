Aaditya Thackeray Urges Twitter Users to Not React to Bandra Incident in ‘Polarised, Political or Communal Way’

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 14: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to social media users to not react to Bandra incident in a polarised, political or communal way. "I appeal to all twitter armies who tweeted, and to those who responded to Bandra incident in a polarised, political or communal way, let’s not do that. This is a time for focus. Join hands, we’re all in this together," he tweeted. Amit Shah Calls Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Over Bandra Incident, Says 'Such Events Weaken Fight Against Coronavirus'.

"While I was pointing out certain gaps in the process, I see 2 clear political divides as a response. That isn’t what I stand for. We need unity over division, faith over fear, resolve over panic and purity of intent over politics," he added. Bandra Incident: Maharashtra Govt to Take Strict action Against Those Who Spread Rumours About Special Trains For Migrant Labourers Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet:

While I was pointing out certain gaps in the process, I see 2 clear political divides as a response. That isn’t what I stand for. We need unity over division, faith over fear, resolve over panic and purity of intent over politics. (1/2) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

Hundreds of migrants workers gathered at Bandra station and bus stand on Tuesday. They were demanding permission to return to their native villages amid coronavirus lockdown. The crowd was later dispersed after police intervened. The cops have to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

The Bandra episode has led to a political blame game between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party. Aditya Thackeray initially targeted the centre for not letting migrants go home during the early stages of the lockdown. He later tweeted that "the Union and State Govts are coordinating on further relief for the same".

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya asked Maharashtra government to explain how labourers gathered at Bandra station despite prohibitory orders. Home minister Amit Shah also dialled up Uddhav Thackeray and stressed that such event weakens Country's fight against COVID-19 and containment purpose.