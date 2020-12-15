New Delhi, December 15: Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, said AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

This will be the first time for AAP when it will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, AAP had stayed away from the state’s electoral politics. Arvind Kejriwal Slams Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Says ‘From Beginning, I Am Standing With Farmers’.

Over the past few days, he was seen actively voicing his support to the farmers' protest. On Monday he slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh stating that from the beginning he was standing in support of the farmers.

AAP which has a strong base in Delhi, contested elections in Punjab, Goa, Gujarat in 2017. In 2018, AAP contested from Meghalaya, Nagaland, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In 2019, the party contested in Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

