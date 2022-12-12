Quetta, December 12: Haji Abdul Majeed Mengal, the head of the largest family and a father of 54 children, passed away on Wednesday night. According to media reports, he died at the age of 75 due to a heart attack or cardiac arrest. Abdul Majeed Mangal reportedly had 6 wives and worked as a driver. Abdul Majeed Mengal was a resident of Kali Mangal village in the Noshki district of Balochistan, adjoining Afghanistan. Pakistan Horror: Man Sets Minor Son on Fire for Not Doing Homework in Karachi, Watch Video.

Mengal currently has 42 children and four wives. Reportedly, his 12 children and two wives have died. Out of 42 children, 22 are boys and 20 are girls. If grandchildren are added, then it is a complete family of 150 people. Abdul Majeed Mengal married for the first time at the age of 18. Haji's village is near the border of Afghanistan, 130 km from Quetta. Pakistan: ‘Enough Is Enough’ Says PTI Chief Imran Khan, To Take Legal Action Against Geo News Over ‘Baseless Allegations’.

Abdul Majeed and his family first came into the limelight when the national census 2017 kicked off. When the officials did a complete investigation, they were blown away. The house and population census began in March 2017 after a hiatus of 19 years. The exercise is being assisted by the armed forces of the country, accompanying the census staff in door-to-door visits.

