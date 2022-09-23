A man allegedly set his 12-year-old son on fire for not doing homework, local media reported. The incident took place on September 14 when the father, Nazeer Khan, poured kerosene oil on his son, Shaheer, and set him on fire for flying kites instead of studying. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him on the complaint of the boy's mother. The boy suffered critical burn wounds and died during treatment in a local hospital.

Man Sets Minor Son on Fire:

A 12-year-old boy in Karachi, Pakistan named Shaheer Praveen died in a hospital from severe burn injuries, on Friday (9/16). He was burnt to death by his own father Nazir Khan on Wednesday (9/14), who was upset because he refused to do a school homework. #SEAToday #SEATodayNews pic.twitter.com/SvlOz5qak8 — SEA Today News (@seatodaynews) September 22, 2022

