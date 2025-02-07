New Delhi, February 7: Hours after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG), VK Saxena ordered a thorough investigation into allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to poach its MLAs by offering them bribes, a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday reached the residence of Arvind Kejriwal on Ferozeshah Road in central Delhi. The probe will be conducted by the ACB to establish the truth behind the claims by the AAP.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X on February 6, accused the BJP of trying to lure his party’s candidates with an offer of Rs 15 crore each to switch sides. He referred to the BJP as "the party that engages in hurling verbal abuses" and alleged that 16 AAP leaders were approached with bribe offers. Senior AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, reiterated these claims. Delhi LG VK Saxena Recommends ACB Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal’s Allegations of Poaching Bid by BJP Ahead of Assembly Election Results (Watch Video).

ACB Reaches Arvind Kejriwal’s House in Delhi

VIDEO | Anti-Corruption Bureau officials arrive at the residence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has alleged the BJP was offering Rs 15-16 crore to AAP MLAs to switch to the saffron party, ahead of the counting of votes in Delhi. #DelhiElections2025… pic.twitter.com/yTTlfM36RJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2025

The Delhi LG’s order stated: "It has been widely reported that the AAP has alleged that the BJP is offering bribes to its MLAs to quit the party. A representation was received from Delhi BJP stating that these allegations are false and baseless. The Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor has desired that this matter merits a thorough investigation through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to establish the truth."

In response, the BJP has strongly denied the allegations. Vishnu Mittal, General Secretary of Delhi BJP, wrote to the LG seeking a formal investigation and the registration of an FIR against AAP leaders. Mittal stated that Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh’s claims were politically motivated and aimed at defaming the BJP. Delhi CM Atishi Slams LG VK Saxena for Ignoring High Ammonia Levels in Yamuna Water, Says ‘If You Can’t Fulfil Duties As Lieutenant Governor, Step Aside’.

"Sh. Arvind Kejriwal and Sh. Sanjay Singh have made serious allegations of corruption, claiming that seven AAP MLAs received phone calls from BJP leaders offering them Rs 15 crore each to switch sides. We request an FIR and a detailed investigation into these claims," Mittal wrote in his letter to the LG. The controversy arises just after polling concluded in Delhi, heightening tensions between the two parties. The results of the Delhi polls will be announced on Saturday.

