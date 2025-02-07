New Delhi, February 7: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has recommended an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probe into the allegations by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal that BJP has attempted to poach its MLAs, ahead of the Delhi Assembly election results on February 8. LG's Principal Secretary has written to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to conduct an ACB inquiry on allegations of bribes offered to MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party

This inquiry order was issued after BJP filed a complaint to Delhi LG saying that allegations are "false and baseless" and made with an intent to "tarnish" the image of BJP and create panic and a situation of unrest in Delhi immediately after the conclusion of polling which was held on February 5. Delhi CM Atishi Slams LG VK Saxena for Ignoring High Ammonia Levels in Yamuna Water, Says ‘If You Can’t Fulfil Duties As Lieutenant Governor, Step Aside’.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal wrote a letter to Delhi LG VK Saxena, seeking his direction to Anti-Corruption Bureau and any other investigating agency for registration of an FIR and detailed investigation to be done regarding AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh's allegations of offer of bribe of Rs 15 crore to the sitting seven MLAs of AAP.

The BJP in its letter stated that AAP is making allegations without any proof or evidence. The letter dated February 7, reads, "The allegations levelled by Sh Arvind Kejriwal & Sh Sanjay Singh are very serious in nature and calls for serious and immediate investigation into his allegations as he has not furnished any proof or evidence to substantiate the fact that - who an received phone calls and from which number and details of the said individual who contacted them. It is to be noted that Assembly elections have just concluded two days back and by spreading such false and misleading information, he is trying to create panic and situation of unrest in Delhi." ‘Temporary CM’: Delhi LG VK Saxena Objects to Arvind Kejriwal Calling Atishi a ‘Temporary Chief Minister’.

"It is therefore, requested to your good self to kindly direct to Anti-Corruption Bureau and any other investigating Agency for registration of an FIR and detailed investigation to be done regarding offer of bribe of Rs 15 Crore to the sitting seven MLAs of AAP as alleged aforesaid by the above named leaders. It is requested that Sh Arvind Kejriwal & Sh Sanjay Singh be summoned and detailed enquiry be done with regard to the details of the person who contacted MLAs and the mode and medium of contact et al needs to be investigated to unearth the truth," the letter added.

On Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that BJP called 16 of its candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP. "Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crore to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If the party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," Kejriwal wrote. Speaking to ANI, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said, "Seven MLAs (of AAP) who contested the Assembly elections were contacted and were offered Rs 15 crore. They (BJP) want to win the elections by breaking parties. We have told the MLAs to record such audio calls and if anyone meets them, they should make a video of it with a hidden camera. BJP is losing the elections with a big margin."

Exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory. Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two Assembly polls in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)