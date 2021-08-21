Patna, August 21: In yet another case of acid attack on women for refusing advances or marriage proposals, five men allegedly attacked a 19-year-old woman while she was on her way to a mall in Nalanda in Bihar on Wednesday. Reports inform that one Sajan Kumar Sao was in a relationship with the victim, however her family rejected his marriage proposal. Following which he and his accomplices reported threw acid on the girl. The police has arrested five people in this regard. Mumbai Shocker: Rape Survivor Attacked with Acid in Andheri, Threatened to Withdraw Complaint.

The victim was allegedly in a relationship with Sao, but when he approached the girl's family for marriage purpose, they rejected it. Following which Sao hatched the plan to threw acid on her along with his relatives and friend, as per reports. After the attack, the Nalanda police said that they scanned the CCTV footage and got some vital cues about the attackers. Sao was then picked up by the police and he reportedly confessed to the crime, reported the Hindustan Times. Faridabad Shocker: Man Throws Acid, Hot Oil at Wife; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Seeks Immediate Action Against Accused.

Nalanda SP Hariprasath S told the HT "With the help of relatives and friend Chhotu, he threw acid on the woman when she along with her cousin was going to a shopping mall." He added that the accused asked his friend to get the acid thrown at the girl 'so that she could be hurt but not killed.' Sao was picked up by the police for interrogation after spotting him in the area where the girl was attacked in the CCTV footage.

In another incident, a Mumbai-based woman was allegedly attacked by unidentified men earlier this month with an acid balloon and was threatened to withdrew a rape-complaint she filed. The victim sustained burn injuries on her legs. Last month as well, a Faridabad-based woman was attacked by acid and hot oil by her husband. She had sustained 35% burn injuries.

