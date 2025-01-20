Adilabad (Telangana) [India], January 20 (ANI): A van carrying around 60 devotees en route to a temple overturned on a ghat road near Malepur village in Narnoor area and many were injured, police said.

According to the police, the injured devotees, all from Suryaguda village, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sub Inspector from Narnoor Police Station said, "The van overturned while travelling through the ghat road on Sunday. We are currently investigating the situation and providing assistance to the injured."

Further details about the accident are awaited.

On Saturday, at least two people were killed and four others were injured in a road accident near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet.

The incident occurred around 2 am when a private bus travelling from Guntur to Hyderabad collided with another bus from behind.

The Suryapet police attributed the accident to overspeeding.

The inspector of the Suryapet police station said, "An accident occurred around 2 am this morning near Venkateshwara Engineering College in Suryapet, where a private travels bus travelling from Guntur to Hyderabad collided with another bus from behind due to overspeeding."

According to the police officials, "Two people died, one is in serious condition, and three others suffered injuries in the accident. We have registered a case and shifted the bodies to Post Mortem Examination (PME) centre." (ANI)

