African Swine Flu Kills 13,000 Pigs in Assam, Kaziranga National Park Officials Dig Canal in Agoratoli to Stop Wild Boars From Going to Nearby Villages

Guwahati, May 11: The African Swine Flu has killed around 13,000 pigs in Assam so far ever since the disease was first reported in the northeastern state earlier this month. According to a tweet by ANI, in wake of the outbreak, Kaziranga National Park authorities have dug a canal in Agoratoli range to deter wild boars from going to nearby villages. Assam Animal Husbandry Minister Atul Bora said that the decision to alert the authorities has been taken to save the animals from contracting the disease. What is African Swine Fever? Know All About ASF, Detected in India's Pigs For The First Time.

The virus of the African Swine Flu spreads through pig's meat, saliva, blood and tissue. Reports inform that even after receiving a go-ahead from the Centre, the state government will not kill the animals immediately. Instead, the state government will choose an alternative option to prevent the spread of the disease, Bora had said earlier. While swine flu can spread from animals to humans, swine fever does not, and therefore is not a public health threat.

Kaziranga National Park Authorities Dig Canal in Agoratoli Range: See Tweet:

The northeastern states have so far controlled the spread of COVID-19 but the state see African Swine Flu (ASF) a new threat. The disease is suspected to be behind the mysterious deaths of hundreds of pigs. According to a report by IANS, several animal resource experts in northeast India suspect that the highly contagious ASF came to the region from Tibet in China through Arunachal Pradesh.