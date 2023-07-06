Bahraich, July 6: A cleric in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district refused to solemnise a wedding after he saw guests dancing to the tune of DJ music at the ceremony. Expressing his displeasure over it, he refused to perform the nikah, stating that such an activity was against Islamic traditions and customs.

The bridegroom's father then approached the Maulana and sought forgiveness, promising not to engage in such activities in the future. After much persuasion and regret expressed by the bridegroom's family, the cleric agreed to proceed with the nikah ceremony. He warned that a fine of Rs 5,051 would be imposed if such an activity would be repeated. Madhya Pradesh: Qazi Pulls Up Groom and His Family for Playing Music Before Nikah in Chhatarpur, Video Goes Viral.

The video of the incident that happened on July 2 is going viral on social media. Regarding the incident, Maulana Sikandar referred to an Islamic Hadith and advised all young people to "refrain from engaging in any activities that would displease Allah". Uttar Pradesh: Won't Solemnize 'Nikah' if There Is Singing and Dancing at Wedding, Announce Bulandshahr Clerics (Watch Video).

Furthermore, he emphasised that "DJ music should not be played at weddings or any other events, as anything that goes against the principles of Sharia should be avoided".

