Bulandshahr, December 26: Clerics in Bulandshahr district have announced that they will not solemnize 'nikah' if there is singing and dancing in the weddings.

"If a wedding has a DJ, singing and dancing, we will not solemnize the nikah," said Qazi-e-shahr Maulana Aarif Qazmi, after addressing a meeting of Ulemas and cleric. Uttar Pradesh: Ulema Orders 'No DJ, Dancing' at Muslim Marriage Ceremony (Watch Video).

Ulema Orders 'No DJ, Dancing' During Islamic Weddings:

He later told the reporters that singing and dancing at weddings was not a part of Islamic culture and amounted to over spending money on the occasion. Kerala High Court Says if One Party in Muslim Marriage Is a Minor Then Offence Will Come Under POCSO Act.

He said that the Ulemas wanted to rid the Muslim society of social evils and ensure that the girl's side is not made to bear additional financial burden.

