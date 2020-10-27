Navi Mumbai, October 24: A complaint has been lodged against a bar in Navi Mumbai for having a decor which says free beer to women customers if they are "shirtless" and spreading misleading information about coronavirus. According to reports, Agent Jack's bar at Palm Beach mall in Vashi put up an object with texts: "For male - no shirt, no service, for female - no shirt, free beer". Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha visited Agent Jack's bar and confronted the owner about the misleading banner. Mumbai BMC Official Among 15 Held in Raid at Dance Bar in Colaba.

According to Mayur Nanaware, secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Airoli unit, Agent Jack's bar placed a banner with "Alcohol Kills Corona" text on it, to woo customers. Nanaware also said the bar has a decor with "For male - no shirt, no service, for female - no shirt, free beer" written on it. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha forced the owner to remove "misleading banner and offensive offer". Fact Check: Liquor Home Delivery in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai? Don't Fall for the Phishing Calls by Fraudsters.

Agent Jack's Bar at Palm Beach Mall, Vashi Puts Up Decor 'No Shirt Free Beer' for Women:

A complaint has been lodged at APMC police station against the owner of Agent Jack's bar. No arrest has been made so far.

