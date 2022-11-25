Agra, November 25: A man has been arrested after he was caught on CCTV trying to kidnap a two-and-a-half-year-old child who was playing outside his house. Uttar Pradesh Woman Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Boy, Drinking His Blood As Part of 'Tantrik' Rituals.

CCTV footage recovered from the Dauratha area under the limits of Shahganj police station, showed the man lifting the child when no one was around in the area and taking the child with him in an e-rickshaw after offering him chocolates.

CCTV Video of Kidnapping:

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said that the police have also rescued the child. He said that the accused has been identified as Mausam Usmani, a resident of Mathura. Police have also taken into custody two of the man's aides and further investigation was on.

