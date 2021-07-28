Ahmedabad, July 28: A case of fraud has been reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a trader was duped by a London-based woman of more than Rs 52.70 by promising good returns. Reports inform that the victim is a businessman from Odhav. According to a report by TOI, the man registered a complaint with the Police alleging that a woman from London cheated him of Rs 52.70 lakh by luring him with massive profit from a business involving pain-relief oil.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Arun Sundaria, runs an import-export business in Gujarat and is into manufacturing and trading of papers in Kathwada. In his complaint, the man said that a woman named Maria Walter called him on March 5 and said that her company would buy herbal oil from him for $4,000 if he invested in the business. Mumbai Woman Duped of Nearly Rs 2 Lakh by ‘Friend’ on Matrimonial Site Who Posed As UK Resident.

The woman told the victim that she worked for a pharmaceutical firm in the UK and her company had earlier imported the herbal oil, used as a pain reliever for patients of arthritis. To gain the confidence of the victim, the woman said the previous importer was no more in touch with her and hence wanted Sundaria to invest.

The trader initially asked to provide only 20ml oil first which he sent to Walter’s firm. He was given $400 for the deal. Lured by the attractive return, he began further business dealings with the woman's firm and gave bulk orders. He paid Rs 52.70 lakh on different dates in March to get the product which he could sell to Walter’s firm. The man realised her was duped after he did not get any money from Walter’s firm. He approached cybercrime police and filed a case of cheating and breach of trust.

