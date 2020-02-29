Ahmedabad: Pigeons Spotted Inside GoAir Flight (Watch Video)

Pigeons Spotted Inside GoAir Flight (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 29: In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad. The incident took place on Friday. The birds were seen inside the cabin as the plane was preparing for take-off.

The crew members were able to shoo away the birds immediately outside the plane. A spokesperson of the GoAir flight said the flight took off at its scheduled time of 17:00 hours.

"Pigeons Spotted Inside GoAir Flightregrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace," read an official statement.