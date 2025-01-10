An 8-year-old girl, Gargi, tragically died after collapsing at Zebar School for Children in Ahmedabad’s Thaltej area on Friday. A Class 3 student, Gargi complained of chest pain upon arriving at school and soon collapsed in a chair. Despite immediate first-aid efforts, she passed away after being rushed to Zydus Hospital. School principal Sharmistha Sinha revealed that CCTV footage showed Gargi feeling unwell and struggling to breathe. Initial reports suggest cardiac arrest as the suspected cause, though she had no known health issues beyond common ailments. Originally from Mumbai, Gargi was staying with her grandparents in Ahmedabad. Police have begun an investigation, and her body has been sent for a postmortem to confirm the cause of death. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Youth Suffers Heart Attack While Playing Cricket in Maharashtra’s Jalna, Dies (Disturbing Video).

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing in School Lobby (Disturbing Video)

🚨HEART BREAKING A 8 year old girl , all of a sudden fell down and died in school. Video from Krnavati (Ahmedabad) , Gujarat. What is happening to kids and youngsters ?? Almost every week we see or hear such cases . Instead of blaming Covid vaccines , we need to get into the… pic.twitter.com/R66mcrOIK9 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) January 10, 2025

8-Year-Old Girl Passes Away After Collapsing at Zebar School in Ahmedabad A tragic incident unfolded at Zebar School in Ahmedabad, where 8-year-old Gargi Ranparia suddenly experienced severe chest pain. Feeling unwell, she sat down in the lobby, but moments later, she collapsed pic.twitter.com/2MHaEwHNg6 — Our Ahmedabad (@Ourahmedabad1) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)