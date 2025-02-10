A couple died and their two children were injured in the accident on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

In an unfortunate incident in Gujarat, a couple died in a road accident in Ahmedabad. Safin Hasan, DCP Traffic Ahmedabad, said that the couple's two children were injured in the accident after their car collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. A disturbing video of the accident has also surfaced online. Gujarat Road Accident: 5 Killed, 35 Injured As Private Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls Into Deep Gorge in Dang District (Watch Videos).

Couples Dies in Road Accident in Gujarat

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A couple died and their two children were injured after their car collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway: Safin Hasan, DCP Traffic Ahmedabad (Source: Safin Hasan, DCP Traffic Ahmedabad) pic.twitter.com/ZjVURd0tld — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)