Ahmedabad, October 17: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad where a 45-year-old woman filed a complaint against her husband alleging sodomy. Reports inform that the woman works for a private company. According to a report by TOI, the woman filed a complaint on Friday alleging domestic violence and unnatural sex against her husband of 18 years. The report informs that the accused runs a large IT company. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman Dumps Husband, Obtains His Fake Death Certificate for Insurance Amount; Arrested.

Giving details about the assault, the woman, who is a resident of Navrangpura, stated in her complaint that her 48-year-old husband used to thrash her over petty issues soon after their wedding. She added that he kept demanding unnatural sex. As per details by cops, the woman was abandoned by her husband four months ago and has been living with her parents ever since. Ahmedabad Shocker: Upset Over Wife’s Affair, Man Ends Life; Suicide Note Found in Daughter’s Notebook.

In her FIR, the complainant said that her husband would demand unnatural sex, against her wishes, and would beat her up when she resisted. As per cops, the man, who was under the influence of porn films, used to force his wife to have unnatural sex. The incident came to light after the woman, being upset and angry by her husband's behavior, was forced to reach compromises every time they split.

Unable to handle the pressure anymore, she finally decided to approach the police. Police said a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act and IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) has been registered against the man and an investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2021 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).