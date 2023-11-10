Ahmedabad, November 10: In a bizarre incident in Gujarat, doctors at a government hospital reportedly removed a knife from a man's neck who tried to end his life by committing suicide. The victim, a 57-year-old man, was operated upon after he was rushed to the Civil Hospital with a knife allegedly lodged in his neck. Police officials said that the victim tried to end his life as he was tired of his mental health issues.

According to a report in the Times of India, the incident occurred on October 31, when the victim tried to end his life by stabbing himself in the neck. A resident of Nana Chiloda, the victim fell unconscious after stabbing himself. He was spotted in time and rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors operated on him and removed the knife surgically.

The victim was spotted by his family members, who immediately took him to the civil hospital. At the hospital, the emergency care staff could only see the knife's handle sticking out of the victim's neck. Speaking about the incident, Dr Ila Upadhyay, professor and head of Civil Hospital's ENT department, said that the sonography and x-ray reports revealed that the knife luckily missed the main artery.

Dr Ila Upadhyay also said that the patient had lost a lot of blood when he was brought to the hospital. "He was taken to the operation theatre, and the knife was removed in a surgery that lasted for over three hours. Any delay could have been fatal," she added. After nearly three hours of surgery, the doctors managed to save the patient's life by successfully removing the knife.

