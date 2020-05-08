AIIMS' Doctors Association Appeal Centre to Facilitate Pass-Free Movement of Health Workers in Delhi-NCR

Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, president of AIIMS doctors association | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 8: Doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) expressed dismay over the alleged obstacles being faced by them while commuting from Delhi to adjoining parts of national capital region (NCR). The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the AIIMS has appealed the central government to allow healthcare workers to commute without passes in Delhi-NCR. Coronavirus Peak Likely in India by June-July, Says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria as Cases Top 52,000.

The doctors, as per the norms in place, need to apply for passes while travelling to and from Noida and Ghaziabad - located barely few kilometres apart but based in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, passes are required for commuting to and from Gurugram, which falls under the jurisdiction of Haryana.

"In many places across Delhi-NCR doctors and health workers are being asked to stay at their workplaces and not return to their homes. This kind of behaviour brings down morale of doctors and health workers," said Dr Adarsh Pratap Singh, president of AIIMS doctors association.

"Doctors and health workers are facing additional stress as they have to apply for passes to commute from Ghaziabad, Noida and Haryana to hospitals in Delhi. We have requested Central government to allow movement of health workers across borders at presentation of ID cards," he further added.

AIIMS, the top medical institute of India, is one of the designated facilities to treat COVID-19 patients. The healthcare workers across Delhi - which entails a total of 83 containment zones - are stressed with the growing number of COVID-19 infections each day.

In the national capital, the tally of coronavirus jumped to 5,980 on Thursday, with a peak of 448 new cases. A total of 66 persons have succumbed to the contagious infection in Delhi. According to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the country may witness a peak in COVID-19 cases in June-July.