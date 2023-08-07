New Delhi, August 7: A fire broke out on a floor of a building in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday. Delhi AIIMS Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Endoscopy Room at AIIMS, People Evacuated.

"A fire call has been received from the emergency ward of AIIMS at 11.54 hours. Total 8 fire tenders rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said. Thane Fire: Major Fire in Orion Business Park Behind Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbawdi Junction, Videos Capture Huge Flames in Commercial Complex.

Flames Break Out at AIIMS Delhi

Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated (Inside visuals) pic.twitter.com/3OdlpSRoLo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated. More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

According to a source, the fire reportedly broke out in the endoscopy room of the building. The source claimed that all the patients have been evaluated safely, adding no injury was reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

