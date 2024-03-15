Former MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader AP Jithender Reddy made headlines on Friday, March 15, as he tendered his resignation from the BJP and announced his entry into the Congress party. Accompanied by his son, Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi. Notably, the Telangana government swiftly appointed Reddy as a Special Representative in New Delhi and Advisor to the government for Sports Affairs, further cementing his political shift. 'Mind Numbing': Priyanka Chaturvedi Shares Report Claiming BJP Received Huge Amount Donated by Santiago Martin-Owned Future Gaming and Hotel Services to Prudent Electoral Trust.

AP Jithender Reddy Resigns From BJP

Former MP & Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader AP Jithender Reddy resigns from the party. He has joined the Congress party. pic.twitter.com/1Okr4gpc6m — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

BJP leader and ex-MP AP Jithender Reddy along with his son joined the Congress party in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy and AICC state in-charge Deepa Das Munshi. The government of Telangana issued an order appointing AP Jitender Reddy as a Special Representative of the… pic.twitter.com/W3hpJB7Y0j — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

