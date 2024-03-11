Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday, March 11, said that he is resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kaswan announced his decision to quit the BJP on X, formerly Twitter. He also said that he is resigning from the post of Member of Parliament too. "Special thanks to my Churu Lok Sabha family, who always gave me valuable support, cooperation and blessings," he said in his post. He later joined the Congress party in presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ashok Gehlot’s Close Aide, Two Ex-Ministers Among 25 Congress Leaders Join BJP in Rajasthan.

Rahul Kaswan Resigns From BJP:

राम-राम मेरे चूरू लोकसभा परिवार..... मेरे परिवारजनों! आप सब की भावनाओं के अनुरूप, मैं सार्वजनिक जीवन का एक बड़ा फैसला लेने जा रहा हूँ। राजनीतिक कारणों के चलते आज इसी समय, मैं भारतीय जनता पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता एवं संसद सदस्य पद से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ। समस्त भारतीय जनता… pic.twitter.com/Z5gxgu1oGH — Rahul Kaswan (@RahulKaswanMP) March 11, 2024

Rahul Kaswan Joins Congress:

LIVE: Eminent personality joins the INC in the presence of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. https://t.co/gPPpcgKU1Z — Congress (@INCIndia) March 11, 2024

