All Domestic And International Flights to Remain Suspended till 11:59 PM on May 3 As PM Modi Extends Nationwide Lockdown in India

DGCA Logo. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 14: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of total lockdown in India till May 3, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided that all flights will remain suspended in this period. All domestic and international scheduled airline operations will remain suspended till 11.59 pm on May 3.

India Railways also extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3. Earlier, the suspension of services was made till April 14, which was the last day of 21-day COVID-19 lockdown. Indian Railways Extends Suspension of Passenger Train Services Till May 3 After PM Narendra Modi Addresses the Nation on Lockdown.

Check DGCA's tweet:

All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till11:59pm of 03 May 2020. — DGCA (@DGCAIndia) April 14, 2020

Modi, in his address, lauded the nation for patiently bracing the unprecedented hardship brought through the lockdown. He also expressed gratitude to the masses for observing their regional New Year festivals, along with other religious festivities, at home due to the shutdown.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 10,000 mark today. The cases have increased to 10,363 (including 8988 active cases, 1035 cured, discharged and migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, has jumped to 339, according to numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning. Narendra Modi highlighted that more strictness would be observed in the next few days so that we can fight against coronavirus.