Amphan Cyclone Likely to Gain Momentum Around May 13, Predicts IMD

A file image of cyclonic storm (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, May 10: Amphan Cyclone, which was observed moving towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh earlier this week, is now showing signs of weakening. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted though the cyclonic storm is weak for now, it is likely to gain momentum around May 13. In its weather bulletin on Sunday, the weather agency stated in its forecast that a low pressure area very likely to form over Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea around May 13. "The cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea & adjoining Sumatra coast extending up to midtropospheric levels persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining Andaman Sea around 13th May", the IMD said. Cyclone Amphan Shows Weakening Signs.

This means the cyclone would gain momentum around May 13 and the conditions will turn favourable during the period of May 14 -18. However, the cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Sumatra coast continue to persist and the system is currently under watch. According to several media reports, the cyclonic storm is now observed to be moving towards the coast of Tamil Nadu coast from Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Amphan Likely to Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast As Low Pressure Intensifies Over Andaman Sea.

Earlier this week, Andhra Pradesh geared up for a possible cyclonic storm. If the low pressure in the Andaman Sea would have intensified around May 6-7, neighbouring states including Odisha and Telangana would also have been affected by the Amphan cyclone. However, Amphan which was traced over the the South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal had weakened. Meanwhile, experts said that the threat of possible cyclone has not been completely eliminated.