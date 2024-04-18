Srinagar, April 18: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday filed her nomination papers for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Accompanied by senior PDP leaders and a large number of supporters, she filed her papers before the District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

Earlier on Thursday, senior NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad filed papers for this constituency, while Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad, who hinted at joining the fray, has now announced he would not contest the Lok Sabha election. AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti Says Hope Government Is Serious Over Issue of Revocation of AFSPA in J&K.

Mehbooba Mufti Files Nomination From Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat

Indebted to my party leadership & workers for turning up in huge numbers at Anantnag today for my nomination. pic.twitter.com/w8CTx2EiCe — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 18, 2024

While PDP chief @MehboobaMufti files her nomination from J&K Anantnag-Rajouri seat… her opponent from the constituency Ghulam Nabi Azad has decided to bow out of this Loksabha race.. @ghulamnazad who quit the congress & formed the Democratic Progressive Azad Party has given no… pic.twitter.com/dgjAB5W0pH — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 18, 2024

J&K Apni Party. headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari. has decided to field Zafar Iqbal Manhas from the constituency. The BJP has not, so far, announced its candidates for any of the 3 Lok Sabha constituencies of the Kashmir Valley. The Congress is supporting the NC candidates in the Valley, and the NC is reciprocating the support in the 2 Lok Sabha seats in the Jammu division. Mehbooba Mufti Road Accident: PDP Chief Escapes Unhurt in Car Mishap in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (See Pic).

Anantnag-Rajouri is the only Lok Sabha constituency in J&K that has voting segments in both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu division, as it comprises the districts of Anantnag and Kulgam in the Valley and Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu division. Friday is the last date for filing nomination papers for the constituency that goes to polls on May 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).