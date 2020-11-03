Amaravati, Nov 3: On a day when most government schools reopened for ninth and 10th standard students in Andhra Pradesh after five months, following Covid-19 interruption, less than 50 per cent students chose to attend classes amid the pandemic.

Sharing attendance statistics, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said only 39.6 per cent ninth standard students attended classes and only 43.65 per cent students from tenth standard.

As many as 99 per cent of all the government high schools were opened on Monday, complying with the state government directives.

Likewise, 88 per cent teachers have also attended to their duties in the schools. Schools in India to Remain Closed Till November 30? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Misleading Post.

"In Nellore district, a watchman of AP Model School, Nandavaram, Marripadu mandal and two students of zilla parishad high school (ZPHS), Pathavellanti of Nellore mandal were tested as Covid positive," said Suresh.

However, attendance reports from tribal areas in Visakhapatnam district were not received. There are around 60,000 schools, including aided, unaided and private ones, in the southern state. Many private schools did not reopen on Monday.

