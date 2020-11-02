Schools in India to Remain Closed Till November 30? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Misleading Post

New Delhi, November 2: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that all schools will remain closed till November 30, 2020. The post is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter, triggering confusion among parents and students. The misleading claim states: 'A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November'.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB), stated that the headline of the order is misleading and decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November 2020. Schools and Colleges in India Will Not Reopen From October 15? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November #PIBFactCheck : This Headline is MISLEADING. Decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VGbceNREtl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 1, 2020

In October, the Ministry of Education had issued guidelines for reopening of schools after October 15 during the Unlock 5 phase. The MHA later extended the permissions as detailed by it in Unlock 5.0 Guidelines till November 30, 2020. These guidelines also maintain the status quo wherein the schools may reopen but students to be allowed strictly on voluntary basis. The guidelines have been issued in accordance with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL).

As per the guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions with States and Union Territories (UTs). With the permission from the MHA and Education Ministry in place, the final onus on the reopening dates remains with various states.

Claim : A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till November 30, 2020. Conclusion : This Headline is misleading. The decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November 30, 2020.

