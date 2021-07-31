Vijayawada, July 31: Officials of a village panchayat in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly poisoned more than 300 stray dogs in last few days. The alleged incident took place in Lingapalem. Police have registered a case in connection with the killings of stray dogs following a complaint by a trust. It remained unclear why the stray dogs had been targeted. West Bengal: Over 200 Dogs Found Dead in 3 Days in Bishnupur Town Triggering Panic Among People.

"The killings have been happening since July 24. A local panchayat worker has been tasked by higher officials to kill the stray dogs instead of sterilising them scientifically as per government guidelines," Sri Latha Challapalli, treasurer of Challapalli charitable trust which fights for animal issues, was quoted by TOI as saying. Poison injections were allegedly administered to the dogs. Ludhiana Shocker: Boy Hides Dog Bite From Parents, Dies of Rabies.

Members of the Dekkala community also allegedly helped officials kill the stray dogs. Sri Latha lodged the complaint after visiting a burial site when an excavator was used to dig and bury the carcasses. Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case under section 429 r/w 34 (mischief by killing or poisoning any animal) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Initial probe conducted by the police suggested that the poison injections were purchased from a local pharmacy in the village. To ascertain the cause of stray dogs' deaths, cops are planning to send the carcasses for autopsy. No arrest has been made so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).