Kanpur, August 26: A teen has been detained by the cops for allegedly throwing acidic chemicals at stray dogs near his residence in Raipur. TOI reported that the three stray dogs suffered severe burns and two are missing. The dogs are undergoing treatment.

As per the reports, the teen, a native of West Bengal, is visiting his uncle at their residence in the Sadar Bazar area. The incident came to light when some locals saw the boy throwing chemicals at the dogs. The locals raised an alarm and informed People for Animal Society. Following this, an FIR was lodged in Kotwali police station. Karnataka Shocker: 2 Street Dogs Poisoned, 8 Go Missing in Bengaluru; Police Start Probe After Activist’s Complaint.

The dogs are getting treatment from veterinarian Dr. Padam Jain, who has said that he would treat the wounded dogs for free. He added that three dogs were brought to him for treatment and they need regular dressing for wounds and would recover in some time.

Police said that they are yet to ascertain the teen's age as he does not have document proof with him. The teenager, in his statement, said that stray dogs would chew and tear apart the footwear kept outside his house and would intrude on their premises, which irritated him. The boy was released after the initial probe, the police said. Meanwhile, searches are on to check if the teenager has attacked any other dogs in the neighbourhood, police added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).