Ankit Sharma Murder Case: Delhi Police Arrests Another Accused, Salman, in Connection With Killing of IB Official

New Delhi, March 12: The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is probing the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma, arrested one more accused. The detainee, identified as Salman, was apprehended on Thursday, officials confirmed. His arrest comes nearly a week after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and his brother Shah Alam were arrested for their alleged role in killing of the IB official.

Salman was scheduled to be produced before a local court, which was expected to grant his custody to the police. Earlier, Alam and Hussain were sent to judicial custodies after the prosecution told the bench that it has recovered incrementing evidence suggesting the role of both the accused in the murder of Sharma.

"One more accused has been apprehended in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma," the Special Cell of Delhi Police said in a statement.

Sharma was murdered on February 24, when riots had erupted in North East Delhi. The autopsy report revealed that his body was stabbed over 400 times by the murderers. His assassination drew a sharp reaction from the political circles, with the ruling BJP mounting an attack on the AAP -- to whom one of the accused, Tahir Hussain, was affiliated to. On February 26, party chief Arvind Kejriwal announced his expulsion from the party.

Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, jabbed a section of the Opposition for allegedly not expressing the same grief on the murder of Sharma as compared to other victims. Shah reiterated that his government would ensure the killers of the IB staffer are dealt with the "strictest punishment".