Mumbai, April 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kaji here, who allegedly helped Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive laden SUV found outside Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence. An NIA official related to the probe told IANS, "Kaji was arrested on Saturday night."

The official said that he was arrested after his role was identified by the anti-terror probe agency. The NIA has arrested Vaze on March 13 after taking over the probe into the explosive laden vehicle. Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Vaze, Mumbai Police Officer, Remanded to NIA Custody Till March 25.

The agency has recorded the statement of Kaji and several others. The agency also recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the case.

The NIA has taken over the probe into the death of Mumbai-based businessman Mansukh Hiren. After arresting Vaze, the NIA has recovered several high-end cars being used by him.

