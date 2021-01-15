New Delhi, January 15: Army Day is observed every year to salute the brave soldiers who gave their lives to protect the country. The day is observed on January 15 and on the occasion of Army Day today, President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal, Sunil Deodhar and others have extended greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army

On Army Day, the Indian Army has organized a marathon - Vijay Run - to "commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India's resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971." The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher.

Ram Nath Kovind message on Army Day

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2021

PM Narendra Modi's greeting:

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

BJP tweeting from his handle to wish people:

We bow in eternal gratitude to every soldier of the Indian Army and their families for their selfless service and sacrifices for the nation, be it during war, natural calamities or any humanitarian call! #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/CbGYa9VWts — BJP (@BJP4India) January 15, 2021

Check Piyush Goyal's message:

Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on #ArmyDay 🇮🇳 We sleep peacefully because the Indian Army guards our borders with utmost dedication. We salute your unmatched courage & commitment to the nation's security. pic.twitter.com/an6zfVbwvZ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 15, 2021

Sunil Deodhar's message on the occasion of Indian Army

#IndianArmy has its tradition of valour, heroism, sacrifice & fortitude. It stands vigil along the border, watchful, prepared for any sacrifice so that the people of the country live in peace & with honour. I salute to the Indian Army on occasion of #ArmyDay. pic.twitter.com/rwWNLSiPfv — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) January 15, 2021

On the occasion of the Army Day, a special parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2021 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).