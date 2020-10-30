New Delhi, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Arogya Van’ in Kevadia of Narmada district on Friday as he started his two-day official visit to Gujarat. Arogya Van (Herbal Garden) is developed near the Statue of Unity, which is spread over an area of about 17 acres.

The Arogya Van exhibits a wide range of medicinal plants and health-related landscapes. The aim of this attraction at Kevadia, is to raise awareness about the important role played by plants in the wellness of human beings The place also lays an emphasis on Yoga, Ayurveda, Meditation and how it is an integral part of a person’s well-being. Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2020: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to People of Nation, Hopes for Compassion and Brotherhood All Around.

Narendra Modi Takes Tour of Arogya Van, Watch Video

#WATCH| Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a tour of 'Arogya Van' in Kevadia after inaugurating it. pic.twitter.com/9QXx0IL3Jh — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Here are details about this Arogya Van:

The entry gate of Arogya Van has all 12 postures of Surya Namaskar of human size, to emphasise on the importance of yoga.

A digital information centre has been set-up to acknowledge visitors and make them understand the heritage and the importance of medicinal plants in our day to day life.

The key highlight at Arogya Van is the ‘Aushadh Manav.’ This is a giant three-dimensional layout of a human body in a resting posture. Each human organ is represented by a medicinal plant which is beneficial for that particular organ. These plants have been planted on the specific part of the body to make the visitors understand the specific plants used for therapeutic treatment of that particular organ.

There are five gardens inside Arogya Van – Garden of Colours, Aroma Garden, Yoga Garden, Alba Garden and Leutea Garden.

Narendra Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Sardar Patel Zoological Park in Kevadia, a day before the 145th birth anniversary of country’s first home minister Vallabhbhai Patel.

(With additional inputs from Gujarat Tourism website)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).