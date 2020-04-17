Around 950 Indian Army Personnel Board Special Train From Bengaluru to Join Border Duty in North India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Around 950 Indian Army personnel boarded special train from Bengaluru to join duty in North India (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, April 17: A special train carrying around 950 India Army personnel to border areas in North India, started its journey from Bengaluru on Friday amid coronavirus lockdown. The government has started this train so that the Army personnel, who have completed professional courses at Army training establishments at Bengauru, Belgaum and Secundrabad, could join their units in North India. The train will reach Jammu on April 20 via Ambala. Indian Army Has 8 Coronavirus Positive Cases So Far, Says Army Chief General MM Naravane.

According to reports, all the personnel who boarded the train have undergone mandatory quarantine period and are declared fit. Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the running of two special trains for Indian Army personnel, to meet operational requirements on northern and eastern borders during COVID-19 lockdown.

The second train will start on April 18 for Guwahati. The Indian Army is coordinating with the Ministry of Railways for planning additional trains in the coming weeks but only the personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders.

According to Indian Army, the movement of troops from trains will help in decongestion of Category A, and B training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum, Secundrabad and Gopalpur as well as assist in operational preparedness of active formations deployed in the borders. The Indian Army has also issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations in compliance with the country's second phase of lockdown which lasts till May 3.

On Friday, the Indian Army informed the media that so far there are eight positive cases in the force. Speaking to ANI, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said, "Out of the eight positive cases, two are doctors, and one is a nursing assistant. Four people are responding well to the treatment." The army personnel who contracted coronavirus in Ladakh has now recovered and has even joined duty.