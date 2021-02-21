New Delhi, February 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met the protesting farmer leaders from Uttar Pradesh at the Vidhan Sabha in Delhi to discuss the three contentious Central agricultural laws and other related issues. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that a detailed discussion took place with farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh over the three black laws. "These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will into the hands of a few corporates", he said. Farmers-Govt Meet: Agriculture Minister Reportedly Tells Farmer Unions That Govt Can Wait for a Year for Implementation of 3 Farm Laws.

Kejriwal said that on February 28, a grand 'Kisan Panchayat' is going to take place in Meerut where these laws will be discussed. The Delhi Chief Minister added saying that appeal will be made to the Government of India to take back these laws. Delhi Transport and Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot, Minister for Water and Tourism Rajendra Pal Gautam, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are also present at the meeting to discuss farm laws. Rajasthan Congress Takes Out Protest Against Centre’s Farm Laws, Soaring Fuel Prices.

A detailed discussion took place with farmers from Western UP over the three black laws. These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will into the hands of a few corporates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/LFXQj5kWUx — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

On Feb 28, a grand 'Kisan Panchayat' is going to take place in Meerut where these laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to Govt of India to take back these laws: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after a meeting with farmer leaders from Western Uttar Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

Rohit Jakhad of the Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh was quoted by ANI saying that until the demands are fulfilled, farmers will continue to protest at Delhi borders. "We demand that a law is made for MSP, recommendations of Swaminathan report is implemented in letter & spirit & three laws are taken back. Until these are fulfilled, farmers will continue to protest at Delhi borders & we'll go to villages". he said.

The farmers have been protesting at the different borders of Delhi since November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws. The three laws include– Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

