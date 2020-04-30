Arvind Kejriwal Promises to Bring Back Stranded Students to Delhi From Kota, Says 'Govt is Making Arrangements'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday assured the Delhiites that his governement is making adequate arrangements to bring stranded Delhi students back home from Kota and reunite them with families. As per the estimate, over 1000 students are stuck on Kota amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Informing the people about the latest development, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor took to Twiitter and wrotye, "Delhi govt is making arrangements to soon bring Del students back home from Kota." West Bengal Govt Bringing 2,500-3,000 Students From Rajasthan's Kota Amid Lockdown: Mamata Banerjee.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi govt is making arrangements to soon bring Del students back home from Kota — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that her government is facilitating the return of nearly 3,000 students who were stranded in Rajasthan's Kota following the imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirusThe students are aspirants of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), and were staying in Kota since the town is India's hub of IIT coaching.

Also, Maharashtra on Wednesday morning launched 70 state transport buses to bring back students stranded at Kota. The MSRTC official said due to the long distance journey of 11 to 12 hours, each bus has been provided two drivers, and a van will go along with the fleet to help in case of a break down and ensure smooth journey.