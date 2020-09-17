Bengaluru, September 17: Rajya Sabha parliamentarian from Karnataka Ashok Gasti on Thursday died in Bengaluru. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on September 2 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP had taken oath on July 22 this year and had served as the chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. Gasti is also credited for organising the BJP in Raichur district in the state. Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive for COVID-19, Opts for Self Isolation.

Soon after the reports of his demise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his condolences and said, "Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family."

Here's what he said:

Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti (in file pic), Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/DM4PckcnyJ — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Gasti was an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and was an activist of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He had joined BJP when he was 18-years-old and had headed Karnataka BJP's Yuva Morcha.

