New Delhi, April 3: The Election Commission on Saturday reduced the 48-hour campaign ban imposed on Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours after he assured the poll panel to abide by the provisions of the model code.

He was on Friday initially barred from campaigning related activities till April 4 for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Leader Himanta Biswa Sarma Gets 48 Hours Campaign Ban for Remark Against Hagrama Mohilary.

Canvassing for the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections comes to an end on the evening of April 4. The final phase of polling will be held on April 6.

In his representation to the Election Commission, Sarma had pleaded to reduce the ban on the grounds that he is himself a candidate in the constituency which is scheduled to go for polls on April 6.

The poll panel order said the commission has decided to modify its April 2 order and reduce the period of debarment from election campaign from 48 hours to 24 hours "to the effect that permission may be granted for holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, by the concerned district administration authorities, where you are expected or likely to participate."

The Congress had approached the EC demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he does "extremism" with rebel leader M Batha. The Bodoland People's Front is an ally of the Congress in Assam. It was previously with the BJP.