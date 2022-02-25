Silchar, February 25: In a shocking incident reported from Silchar district of Assam, a 32-year-old man killed his 22-year-old cousin sister near a paddy field on Tuesday afternoon.

The horrible incident took place when the girl student Nisha Sinha was wandering with a child in paddy field near her home in Bhakatpur village. Goa Shocker: Woman Allegedly Murdered 80-Year-Old Father in Varca; Arrested

According to a report in Hindustan Times, The accused has been identified as Amar Sinha, who was arrested by police from the village on Wednesday. The accused is originally a native of Jiribam district of Manipur, according to a report from Times of India.

Sinha lived as a tenant at the victim's house. The accused slit the throat of Nisha Sinha and stabbed her in the stomach and fled from the spot.

Silchar police said it has initiated a probe into the incident. Amar Singh, who works with a private bank, is being questioned by local police. Gujarat Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair in Rajkot, Murder Case Registered

According to police, the murder may be linked to 'love affair'.

Meanwhile, several women's organisation including All Assam Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan have expressed anger over the murder and called for strict punishment to the accused.

