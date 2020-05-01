Auto Rickshaw Driver in Bengaluru Stabbed During Free Milk Distribution in Seshadripuram Area Amid Lockdown

Stabbing | Image Used for Representational Purpose (Photo Credits: Maxpixel)

Bengaluru, May 1: In a shocking incident of crime, a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed in a clash that took place during the distribution of free milk in Seshadripuram. According to a Times of India report, this is the second clash that took place over free milk distribution in the city. The auto-rickshaw driver is now battling for his life after the attack on him. The row began on Tuesday when the victim Vinod Kumar accused Nagaraj, who is in charge of BBMP’s milk distribution scheme, of favouring people known to him.

Both of them stay in VV Giri Colony and engaged in a fight with each other. They first fought over the issue on Tuesday night and it again resumed on Wednesday morning, after Kumar's niece brought up the same issue with Nagaraj. In a fit of rage and amid the heated debate, Nagaraj supporters stabbed Vinod. Soon after the incident was reported, police arrested 10 people, including two women. Bengaluru Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Stabbed by Neighbour After He Tries to Save Wife From Him During a Fight.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said at a press briefing that the Karnataka government will supply about seven lakh litres of milk to the poor free of cost amid the coronavirus lockdown. In a similar incident last month, a scuffle broke out between two women over free milk distribution in Viratnagar’s Channappa reddy Layout. A quarrel broke out after a 39-year-old was distributing free milk at the street where she lived and his 41-year-old neighbour, had a problem with it.