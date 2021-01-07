Bengaluru, January 7: After a confirmed avian influenza case was reported in Kerala, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Thursday that samples of six dead crow that were found in Mangaluru have been sent for testing.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with health ministers of the states and Union territories on Thursday, a day before the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine dry run. After attending the meeting, Sudhakar said that he has informed Harsh Vardhan about the incident of six dead crows.

"We are waiting for the test reports of the dead crows that were found near Arangady in Manjanady village in Mangaluru," he said. He added that though the local people are apprehensive that the crows might have died due to bird flu, people in the state need not worry about this stray episode as Karnataka has never witnessed large scale avian influenza breaking out in the state. Bird Flu Outbreak: What Is H5N1? Know the Symptoms, Precautionary Measures & Treatment Methods for Avian Influenza.

"This time too, it may not be that serious. However, as a precautionary measure, people need to boil meat properly whenever they consume it," he said in response to a question.

Manjanady is a large village located near Mangalore University in Dakshin Kannada. It has a population of around 11,000 people living in around 1,695 households.

The village is buzzing with economic activities, as it is part of the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone, with Infosys also setting up its base here. There are also two medical colleges with hospitals here -- NITTE and Yenepoya Medical College.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).