Ayodhya, Sep 15 The State Bank of India (SBI) has refunded Rs six lakh which was fraudulently withdrawn from the account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust last week.

This was the second cyber-attack on the Ayodhya temple trust in four months. Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai, said he had written to the bank demanding refund of money, fraudulently withdrawn from the account.

Manager of SBI Ayodhya branch, Priyanshu Sharma, said, "The fraudsters had produced cloned cheques at the Punjab National Bank (PNB). We have refunded the amount to the temple trust's bank account and will recover the money from the PNB." Ayodhya Ram Temple: Amount of Rs 6 Lakh Fraudulently Withdrawn From Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Account, FIR Lodged.

The trust has confirmed the refund.

The amount was withdrawn through two cloned cheques with forged signatures of trustees over a 10-day span before the scam was busted during verification of a third fake cheque at the SBI clearing house in Lucknow last week.

