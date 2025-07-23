New Delhi, July 23: A wanted criminal associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, sources said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Akashdeep. Punjab: Babbar Khalsa International Operative Injured in Police Encounter in Mohali.

He was wanted in multiple cases, including a grenade attack on Qila Lal Singh police station in Punjab's Batala on April 7 and illegal supply of arms to criminals in Delhi, said the source.