Mumbai, September 27: Smokers in Maharashtra will no longer be able to purchase loose cigarettes and beedis. The Maharashtra government has passed orders banning the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis in the state. Maharashtra has become the first state in India which has imposed a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis. The move has irked customers and vendors. How to Deal with The Withdrawal Symptoms of Cigarette Smoking During COVID-19 Lockdown? Tips to Survive Without Nicotine!

Prohibiting the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis, the Maharashtra government issued a notification on Thursday under subsection (2) of section 7 of the cigarette and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and commerce Production, supply and Distribution) Act, 2OO3 (Act No. 34 of 2OO3). The notification is signed by Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas. E-Cigarette Ban in India: Vapers Ask Centre to Revise Position on Snus and Electronic Cigarettes.

The reason behind the ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and beedis is that customers don't get to see health warnings printed on packets. Packets of cigarettes and beedis carry graphic health warnings meant to educate the public about the harms of smoking. When a smoker buys one or few cigarettes or beedis, s/he doesn't get the packet, hence, doesn't get to see health-related warnings.

While doctors welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision, customers and traders expressed displeasure. Speaking to a daily, Tata Memorial Hospital’s cancer surgeon Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi said that the ban on the sale of loose cigarettes or beedis would help cut down the habit among the youth. "Not everyone can afford to but the whole packet, our sales will decrease," a vendor in Parel was quoted as saying.

