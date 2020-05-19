Bandra Railway Station Witnesses Huge Crowd of Migrant Workers to Board Shramik Special Train From Mumbai, Only Those Who Registered Allowed to Board; Watch Video

Crowd Gathered at Bandra Railway Station (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, May 19: Huge crowd of migrant workers had gathered outside the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai earlier today to board a "Shramik special' train to Bihar. According to an ANI tweet, only people who had registered themselves, which comprised of around 1,000 people were allowed to board. The rest of the people were later dispersed by the police.

According to the latest images shared by ANI from the railway station, it wears a deserted look and no passengers were spotted after being Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded migrant workers by Shramik trains.

According to the guidelines, the movement of Shramik trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs. All states should designate nodal authorities to make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending such stranded persons. MHA Issues Revised SOP On Movement of Stranded Migrant Workers by Shramik Train, Here Are the Details.

The nation currently is in the middle of phase four of the lockdown which will be in effect till May 31. The number of coronavirus cases in the country today crossed the 1 lakh mark and the death toll mounted to 3, 163. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic.